The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 718,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,692,000 after purchasing an additional 46,314 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $752,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,911,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $153.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $367.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

