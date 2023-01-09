TLW Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,440 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $229.47. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.