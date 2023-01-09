Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $55,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $138.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $134.80. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

