Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,260 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $162.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.63.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.