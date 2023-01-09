Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

