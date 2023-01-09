Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 135.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 111.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 181.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 700,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.65 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

