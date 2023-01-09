Truist Financial Corp Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

