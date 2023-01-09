Truist Financial Corp Has $14.58 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,287,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,287,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $40,520,368. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $352.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.