Truist Financial Corp Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,831 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,281,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,709,000 after acquiring an additional 653,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.