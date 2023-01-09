Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,482 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 529,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,302,000 after buying an additional 65,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $232.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.