Truist Financial Corp Sells 667,930 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667,930 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of IR opened at $55.12 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

