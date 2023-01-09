Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $310.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $509.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.