Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $3,874,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $159.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

