Veriti Management LLC Acquires 14,242 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STLA opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.34) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

