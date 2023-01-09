Veriti Management LLC Acquires 189 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AME opened at $143.84 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

