Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Qorvo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Qorvo Price Performance
Shares of QRVO opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $159.63.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.
Further Reading
