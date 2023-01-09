Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $181.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $211.63.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

