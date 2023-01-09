Veriti Management LLC Buys 101 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after buying an additional 137,872 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after buying an additional 384,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $220.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $567.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

