Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 56.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

