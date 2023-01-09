Veriti Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $441.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

