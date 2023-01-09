Veriti Management LLC Buys 286 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 2.5 %

PAC stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $333.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Articles

