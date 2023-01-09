Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,136,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Trading Up 3.5 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $69.78 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.