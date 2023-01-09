Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Lincoln National stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $76.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

