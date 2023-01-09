Veriti Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

NYSE:FDS opened at $404.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

