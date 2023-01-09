Veriti Management LLC Has $362,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE MGM opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

