Veriti Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $469.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $568.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.