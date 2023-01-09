Veriti Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

