Veriti Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.34 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

