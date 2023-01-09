Veriti Management LLC Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.