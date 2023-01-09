Veriti Management LLC Invests $313,000 in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

NYSE:MT opened at $28.74 on Monday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.