Veriti Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.