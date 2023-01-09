Veriti Management LLC Invests $447,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after buying an additional 801,217 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after acquiring an additional 683,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $37,703,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.