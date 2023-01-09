Veriti Management LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 367,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,890,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $138.14 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

