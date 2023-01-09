Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $42.07 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

