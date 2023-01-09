Veriti Management LLC Purchases 743 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

