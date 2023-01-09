Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.