Veriti Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $367.45 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

