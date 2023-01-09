Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $83.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $240.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

