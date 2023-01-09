Veriti Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $148.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.