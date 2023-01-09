Veriti Management LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $794.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 18.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on IMOS. TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

