Veriti Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Northern Trust stock opened at $94.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

