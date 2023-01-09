Veriti Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

