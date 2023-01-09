Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 199.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

