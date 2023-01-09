Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

