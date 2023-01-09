Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

