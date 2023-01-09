Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $25.94 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.