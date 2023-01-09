Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 171,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.