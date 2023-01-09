VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,370 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $126.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

