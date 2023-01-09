W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

