Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weis Markets by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $85.95 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.